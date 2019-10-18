Charlie Hurt: Beto O’Rourke ‘Inciting Violence’ with Gun Confiscation

During the October 17, airing of Breitbart News Daily, journalist Charlie Hurt noted Robert “Beto” O’Rourke is “inciting violence” by talking about taking Americans’ guns.

Hurt made this comment after host Alex Marlow played an audio clip from the fourth Democrat debate. The clip featured O’Rourke pledging to send law enforcement personnel to take away the firearms of those who refuse to comply with a forced buyback.

Hurt responded to the clip, saying:

There is a reason the Democrats, even the most zealous anti-gun Democrats, deny that this is part of their plan, even though it is part of their plan. It’s because it is so dangerous to talk like this. [O’Rourke] is inciting violence when he talks like this.

Hurt added, “It is why normal, gun-grabbing Democrats never talk about it. It’s got to be a secret. You can’t reveal that this is what the big plan is.”

He said, “I know a lot of gun owners, and when they hear somebody, representing the government, vowing to assume greater power in the government, and vowing to come door-to-door–to their door–to take their legally-owned weapon, it’s inciting violence. And it is so dangerous.”

After discussing how O’Rourke’s confiscatory plans would work out in real time, Hurt opined, “It’s not going to end well.”

Hurt described feeling “the most joy…watching [O’Rourke’s] campaign and political career crash and burn.”

