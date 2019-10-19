President Donald Trump announced Friday that he will select Deputy Secretary of Energy Dan Brouillette to replace Rick Perry as Secretary of Energy.

“I am pleased to nominate Deputy Secretary Dan Brouillette to be the new Secretary of Energy,” Trump wrote on Twitter. “Dan’s experience in the sector is unparalleled. A total professional, I have no doubt that Dan will do a great job!”

Perry officially resigned from his position on Thursday during his trip to Texas with the president for a series of fundraisers and a political rally. Trump told reporters he was aware that Perry wanted to leave for a long time and accepted his resignation.

“He’s been outstanding,” Trump said. “Rick has done a fantastic job in energy. But it was time. Yeah, three years is a long time. And he’ll be leaving toward the end of the year.”

Brouillette was previously a lobbyist for Ford Motor Company and the head of public policy for the United Services Automobile Association (USAA):