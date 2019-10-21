Beto O’Rourke: We Must Listen to Children Who Promote Gun Control

Democrat presidential hopeful Robert “Beto” O’Rourke is front and center in a new ad asking people to listen children who promote gun control.

The ad, sponsored by Gabby Giffords’ gun control group, features O’Rourke claiming, “Any meaningful change that we’ve ever seen in this country’s history, has been precipitated by young people.”

He goes on to talk about the March for Our Lives gun control movement, saying, “Following the lead of those students who are marching for their lives, and all of our lives, that’s what gives me hope.”

O’Rourke does not mention that of the attendees at the March 24, 2018, March for Our Lives D.C. event consisted of seasoned gun controllers, decades-old activists, and other older citizens who are went to our nation’s capital in hopes of securing restrictions on the Second Amendment.

Breitbart News reported University of Maryland sociologist Dana R. Fisher’s findings that only about 10% of the participants in the main “March for Our Lives” anti-gun protest in Washington, DC, on Saturday were under 18 years old.

Fisher reported the average age of a March for Our Lives attendee was “just under 49 years old.”

But O’Rourke wants us to listen these “children.”

Our kids shouldn't have to endure active shooter drills as a normal part of their lives. We cannot be complacent. We need to listen to our children, and follow the lead of those students marching for our lives to end this epidemic. pic.twitter.com/BQp9tjdEeJ — Beto O'Rourke (@BetoORourke) October 21, 2019

O’Rourke does mention his son, Henry, coming home and talking about enduring an active shooter drill that required him to hide in a closet. This drill motivates O’Rourke to pursue even more gun control.

However, O’Rourke overlooks the fact schools, with few exceptions, already enjoy 100 percent gun control via the Gun-Free School Zones Act, which was passed in 1990. Since the adoption of that act America has witnessed decades of school shootings wherein the attackers know that their victims–teachers, administrators, staff members–will be unarmed, therefore defenseless.

Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) has led that charge to repeal the Gun-Free School Zones Act so attackers who enter schools can be shot and killed by armed staff before any innocents lose their lives.

O’Rourke’s push for more gun control would only mean continuing to teach children where to run and hide. Massie’s approach would relieve the fears of those children by letting them their teachers and/or principals keep protection close at hand.

