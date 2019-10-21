House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) on Monday released a four-page “fact sheet” outlining why Democrats believe President Trump abused his power, betrayed his oath of office, and should, therefore, be impeached.

Released by Pelosi’s office, the document titled, “Truth Exposed,” outlines the July 25 phone call between Trump and Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky– a call that showed no quid pro quo, despite Democrats’ claim.

However, Pelosi’s document tells a drastically different story, maintaining the conversation painted a “damning picture of Trump abusing his office by pressing a foreign government to interfere in our 2020 elections.”

The document explicitly declares that Trump “betrayed his oath of office, betrayed our national security and betrayed the integrity of our elections for his own personal political gain.”

The document disingenuously attributes Trump’s mention of a “favor” directly to the president’s line about Joe Biden (D). According to the transcript, Trump said, “I would like you to do us a favor though because our country has been through a lot and Ukraine knows a lot about it. I would like you to find out what happened with this whole situation with Ukraine, they say Crowdstrike.”

However, Biden was not mentioned until later in the conversation.

Of Biden, Trump said:

I just want to let you know that’s the other thing, There’s a lot of talk about Biden’s son, that Biden stopped the prosecution and a lot of people want to find out about that so whatever you can do with the Attorney General would be great. Biden went around bragging that he stopped the prosecution so if you ·can look into it … It sounds horrible to me.

As Ann Coulter told Breitbart News Tonight last week, Trump’s query revolved around the corruption of a public official. It was not a call to interfere in the 2020 election.

“There is a statute that was arguably I think – it certainly looks more corrupt – violated by Joe Biden, using your office to benefit you, yourself personally, or a member of your family. I think we got that,” she said.

As Breitbart News reported:

“There is a statute that was arguably I think – it certainly looks more corrupt – violated by Joe Biden, using your office to benefit you, yourself personally, or a member of your family. I think we got that,” she said, adding that Trump’s query revolved around the corruption of a public official, something that “most Americans” are on board with. “There is actually a crime for a public official to use the benefits of his office to benefit his family members or himself. That’s what it certainly looks like with Biden,” Coulter said, reminding the audience of the former vice president’s threat to withhold $1 billion in aid “until the president of Ukraine fired a prosecutor investigating a company that was paying Biden’s son multiple millions of dollars for mysterious reasons.” “The Ukrainian prosecutor was looking at this before Trump said anything about it. It was Biden who got that prosecutor called off. So there was some reason to look into it,” Coulter pointed out.

The document continues, implicating Vice President Mike Pence in the so-called “scandal”:

According to press reports, in Sep tember, Pence met with Ukrainian President Zelensky in Poland and “conveyed the news that hundreds of millions of dollars in U.S. aid to Ukraine was not going to be released amid concerns about the country’s lagging efforts to combat corruption. The withhol ding of aid may have been an effort to pressure Ukraine into announcing investigations into President Trump’s 2020 political rival to help the president’s reelection.