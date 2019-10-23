DACA Illegal Aliens Helped Draft Bernie Sanders’ 2020 Open Borders Plan

Sen. Bernie Sanders’ (I-VT) immigration plan, which opens the border to all foreign nationals, was drafted by a handful of illegal alien staffers.

A report by the Wall Street Journal reveals that three illegal aliens working for Sanders’ 2020 Democrat presidential primary campaign helped craft the democratic-socialists’ plan to decriminalize illegal immigration, end deportations, and stop federal immigration raids.

All three illegal alien Sanders staffers have been allowed to stay in the U.S. through former President Obama’s Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program.

The Journal notes:

The campaign has a Latino outreach program that spans every early state, and has held specific events tailored to the Latino community in Iowa and California. (California holds its primary on March 3, a month after Iowa. But voters can begin mail-in voting the same day as Iowa.) Of the 542 paid staff on the campaign in the third quarter, at least 70 are Latino, according to the campaign. Three of the staff members who worked on Mr. Sanders’s immigration policy are beneficiaries of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program. [Emphasis added]

Despite repeatedly denouncing open borders and its impact on the quality of life, wages, and economic opportunities of America’s working and middle class, Sanders’ 2020 immigration plan endorses policies that end federal immigration enforcement.

Like Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), Sanders is promising to decriminalize illegal immigration to the U.S., making it only a civil violation to cross international borders. Similarly, Sanders has introduced a plan to at least temporarily end raids and deportations by the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency.

As Breitbart News reported in March, a Federal Election Commission (FEC) complaint was filed against Sanders’ campaign for his hiring of the three DACA illegal aliens. The complaint alleges that Sanders’ hiring of foreign nationals for advisory jobs on his campaign equates to foreign election interference.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.