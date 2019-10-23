Trump Campaign Seizes Joe Biden Latino Outreach Website

Former Vice President Joe Biden announced a new Latino outreach group “Todos Con Biden,” but his campaign failed to register the website.

The Trump campaign jumped on the www.todosconbiden.com website and the TodosConBiden Twitter handle to troll the veteran politician’s presidential campaign.

“Joe Biden is the king of putting ‘kids in cages,'” the Trump campaign wrote on Twitter, featuring images of the detainment of migrant children by the Obama administration.

https://twitter.com/todosconbiden/status/1187125647644286976?s=20

The campaign also featured Biden being “all smiles” while visiting Venezuelan dictator Nicolás Maduro four years ago.

https://twitter.com/todosconbiden/status/1187123094705586176

The Biden campaign released a video promoting his Latino supporters, arguing that “the American dream is big enough for all of us.”

“Whether you’ve been here for generations or whether you’re a DREAMer who’s family arrived recently, you’re part of the fabric of America, you’re Americans,” Biden says in the video.

But the Trump campaign mocked Biden for being “all talk” when it came to the Latino vote.

“Oops, Joe forgot about Latinos,” the Trump website read. “Joe is all talk.”

The website offers Latinos a link to visit the president’s campaign outreach group Latinos for Trump.