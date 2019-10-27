‘Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, austere religious scholar at the helm of Islamic State, dies at 48’
No. Not an Onion spoof of the politically correct insanity of the left-liberal media, but an actual headline from the Washington Post.
For the record, WaPo headline was "Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, austere religious scholar at the helm of Islamic State," before they realised something was wrong and corrected it. pic.twitter.com/k6RbmPr5vs
— Ejder Memis (@_sHx_) October 27, 2019
True – the original headline read: ‘Islamic State’s terrorist-in-chief.’
And WaPo has since amended it to ‘Extremist leader of Islamic State dies at 48.’
But ‘Austere religious scholar’. WaPo: what were you thinking?
Was that really the best way to sum up the life of a mass-murdering religious psychopath, responsible for many thousands of rapes, tortures, burnings-alive, crucifixions, a surge in global terrorism and the attempted genocide of the Yezidis?
Many social media users thought not:
#WaPoDeathNotices Genghis Khan, accomplished horseman and indefatigable traveler, breathes his last.
— Walter Russell Mead (@wrmead) October 27, 2019
John Wayne Gacy, noted child enthusiast and clown participant at kid’s parties #WaPoDeathNotices
— LegallyBae (@legallybae) October 27, 2019
#WaPoDeathNotices Joseph Stalin, former seminarian and noted agrarian reformer, dead at 74.
— Stephen F. Knott (@publius57) October 27, 2019
Mohamed Atta, skilled aviator and leader of men, dies at 33. #WashPostOrbits #WashingtonPostOrbits #WaPoDeathNotices
— Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) October 27, 2019
Jim Jones, passionate community organizer and religious leader, dead at 47.#WaPoDeathNotices pic.twitter.com/OP8YBvehBV
— Dan Crenshaw's Eyepatch (@DansEyepatch) October 27, 2019
#WaPoDeathNotices Jimmy Saville. British celebrity marathon runner and raiser of millions for children's charities pic.twitter.com/tXR1iNtiAe
— Mark Tamm (@GarbleBlather) October 27, 2019
#Wapodeathnotices Fearless advocate of 20/20 vision, unmanicured hands and rustic authenticity, Pol Pot was also renowned for his world-class ossiary…
— James Delingpole QC (@JamesDelingpole) October 27, 2019
Mussolini, community service volunteer renown for getting the trains to run on time, dies at 61. #wapodeathnotices https://t.co/vS5FNSaHlD
— Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) October 27, 2019
