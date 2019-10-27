Delingpole: Twitter Users Rip WaPo’s ‘Austere, Religious Scholar’ al-Baghdadi Headline

Martinez Monsivais/AP Photo

‘Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, austere religious scholar at the helm of Islamic State, dies at 48’

No. Not an Onion spoof of the politically correct insanity of the left-liberal media, but an actual headline from the Washington Post.

True – the original headline read: ‘Islamic State’s terrorist-in-chief.’

And WaPo has since amended it to ‘Extremist leader of Islamic State dies at 48.’

But ‘Austere religious scholar’. WaPo: what were you thinking?

Was that really the best way to sum up the life of a mass-murdering religious psychopath, responsible for many thousands of rapes, tortures, burnings-alive, crucifixions, a surge in global terrorism and the attempted genocide of the Yezidis?
Many social media users thought not:

