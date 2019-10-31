“Congratulations to the Washington Nationals on a great season and an incredible World Series,” Trump wrote on Twitter. “Game 7 was amazing!”

Trump was booed in Washington, DC, when he attended Game 5 of the series Saturday, as the team lost three games in a row in their home stadium.

The Lerner family, who own the team, reportedly requested the MLB organization that they would not be put in a position of responding to any request from the White House to sit with President Trump.

Trump sat with wounded warriors instead, and Congressional Republican baseball fans House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, Republican Conference Chair Rep. Liz Cheney, House Minority Whip Rep. Steve Scalise, Rep. Mark Meadows, Rep. Matt Gaetz, Sen. Lindsay Graham, and Sen. David Perdue.

After the Nationals won the World Series, fans took to the street to celebrate the victory for D.C.

One fan earned social media attention and made headlines when he criticized Trump on a local TV station livestream.