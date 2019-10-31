President Donald Trump congratulated the Washington Nationals early Thursday after the team won the World Series in Houston against the Astros.
“Congratulations to the Washington Nationals on a great season and an incredible World Series,” Trump wrote on Twitter. “Game 7 was amazing!”
Trump was booed in Washington, DC, when he attended Game 5 of the series Saturday, as the team lost three games in a row in their home stadium.
The Lerner family, who own the team, reportedly requested the MLB organization that they would not be put in a position of responding to any request from the White House to sit with President Trump.
Trump sat with wounded warriors instead, and Congressional Republican baseball fans House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, Republican Conference Chair Rep. Liz Cheney, House Minority Whip Rep. Steve Scalise, Rep. Mark Meadows, Rep. Matt Gaetz, Sen. Lindsay Graham, and Sen. David Perdue.
After the Nationals won the World Series, fans took to the street to celebrate the victory for D.C.
One fan earned social media attention and made headlines when he criticized Trump on a local TV station livestream.
“I think this is huge for DC,” the fan said. “DC needed this. We got some asshole in the fu**in’ White House.”
It is unclear whether the Nationals plan to visit the White House to be recognized by President Trump for their achievement.
The Houston Astros visited the White House after winning the World Series in 2017, and the Boston Red Sox also went to the White House after winning the championship in 2018.
Trump is a fan of the game and roots for his home team the New York Yankees.
“From the open fields of our rich farmlands to the playgrounds and the vacant lots of our great cities, kids everywhere learn to catch fly balls, swing for the fences, and race to home plate,” Trump said in 2018. “Baseball is truly America’s pastime. I love it.”
