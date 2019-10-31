A woman attending Robert “Beto” O’Rourke’s town hall on Wednesday night told him his gun control plans are “bullsh*t” and pointed out Democrats have failed urban communities for decades.

Fox 61 published video of the woman’s comments. The video appears to show O’Rourke trying to sidestep the attack as the woman asked, “Why don’t you debate me?”

Other audience members tried to get the woman to stand down, but she continued to talk, saying, “What do you have to say about urban violence? You don’t care. The Democrats have been in charge of urban communities and cities for decades. The Democrats have failed.”

More audience members rose to try to quiet the woman as she continued speaking, and eventually she appeared to be asked to to leave.

She reacted to the request by saying, “I grew up in Newtown.”

She added, “You’re going to kick out a mother in this community — I grew up here.”

