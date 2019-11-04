Pregnant Woman Uses AR-15 to Kill Alleged Home Intruder

A pregnant woman in Lithia, Florida, used an AR-15 to kill an alleged home intruder while her husband was under attack.

Breitbart News reported the incident happened Wednesday and the woman retrieved a gun after two suspects allegedly entered a home and began pistol-whipping the husband.

The woman fired one shot, striking one of the suspects, who then ran outside, collapsed in a ditch, and died. The second suspect fled the scene.

Bay News 9 reports the woman was pregnant at the time of the alleged home intrusion, and she used an AR-15 to defend her husband and home.

The husband, Jeremy King, described the harrowing incident: “They came in heavily hooded and masked. As soon as they had got the back door opened, they had a pistol on me and was grabbing my 11-year-old daughter.”

He indicated his wife grabbed the AR-15, shot and hit one of the suspects. That suspect “made it from my back door to roughly 200 feet out in the front ditch before the AR did its thing.”

