Body of Alleged Intruder Found in Ditch After Woman Shoots Him

The body of an alleged home invader was found in a ditch Wednesday after a woman near Tampa, Florida, shot him.

The Orlando Sentinel reports two suspects allegedly entered a home just before 9:00 p.m. and attacked the male homeowner.

The suspects were allegedly pistol-whipping and beating the male when the woman retrieved a gun and fired one round, fatally wounding one of the suspects. The suspect hit by gunfire “was dead in a nearby ditch by the time deputies arrived.”

The second suspect was able to flee the scene.

The male homeowner was taken to a hospital in stable condition.

