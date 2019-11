Live Updates*** Off-Year Election Results

Voters will cast ballots in key off-year elections tonight. Republicans will try to win gubernatorial races in Kentucky and Mississippi after Trump campaigned in both states for Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin and Mississippi gubernatorial candidate Tate Reeves. In Virginia, Democrats are seeking to flip the state legislature to take control of all levers in a key 2020 state.

Stay tuned to Breitbart News throughout the evening for live updates of all of the key results.

All times eastern.

6:45 PM: Polls in states like Virginia and Kentucky will completely close at the top of the hour:

Some very early returns in Kentucky.

