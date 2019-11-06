New York: $800K Soros Campaign Fails to Oust Hard-on-Crime Prosecutor

A Political Action Committee (PAC) funded by billionaire George Soros spent more than $800,000 to take down a hard-on-crime New York state District Attorney, but voters re-elected her on Tuesday.

In Monroe County, New York, voters re-elected District Attorney Sandra Doorley with 56 percent against Democrat Shani Curry Mitchell, who had promised not to prosecute low-level drug crimes. Doorley, on the other hand, has gone after opioid, heroin, and fentanyl drug dealers with homicide charges when their clients have fatally overdosed.

The New York Justice & Public Safety Political Action Committee, funded by Soros, spent more than $800,000 in television ads to take Doorley down and elect Mitchell.

Soros, as Breitbart News reported, has put millions of dollars into flipping District Attorney races in states like California, Texas, and Virginia for progressive, pro-jailbreak, anti-drug enforcement candidates.

Last year, Soros-funded PACs spent nearly $300,000 campaigning for progressive District Attorney candidates in northern California. Likewise, Soros spent almost a million dollars to help elect Bexar County District Attorney Joe Gonzalez, who refuses to prosecute lower-level drug crimes.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.