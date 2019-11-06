Failed Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams told an audience of college students Monday that she would be “happy” to run as the Democrats’ vice presidential candidate in 2020.

Abrams expressed interest in the Democrat ticket’s number two slot when asked about rumors that she would run as former Vice President Joe Biden’s running mate at the start of his campaign.

“But when I got the question [from reporters] I was, myself, contemplating my next steps,” the Georgia Democrat told University of Iowa students, according to the Daily Iowan. “And what I said was, you do not run in a primary for second place, so no, for whatever rumors are out there.”

“However, I’m not in the primary, but you can run as second in the general election, and I am happy to do so with the nominee. That is my answer,” added the progressive darling.

Abrams, who has yet to concede the gubernatorial race against Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R), had mulled a White House bid of her own, but ruled out the move earlier this year. Following her loss, Abrams launched Fair Fight 2020, a so-called “voter protection” program aimed at helping Democrats win swing states in next year’s presidential election.

Abram’s Monday remarks are not the first time that the Georgia Democrat has said she would be open to running as vice president. In August, Abrams told the Joe Madison Show that she would “love” the opportunity to be on the bottom of the ticket.

“If the question is would I like the job I’m not going to be coy and say no. Of course, I would love that opportunity,” she said.