Failed U.S. presidential contender Hillary Clinton says she’s “dumbfounded” the U.K. government has failed to release a report on alleged Russian influence in British politics as the country heads for national elections.

Clinton told the BBC in an interview broadcast Monday the public needs to know what is in the report by Parliament’s Intelligence and Security Committee and she slammed the decision to withhold it as “inexplicable and shameful.”

Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s government said it needs more time to consider the report before releasing it to the public.

The probe by parliament’s intelligence and security committee into claims of Russian covert actions in Britain’s democratic process reportedly includes examining whether Moscow tried to interfere with the 2016 Brexit vote and the 2017 general election.

“I’m dumbfounded that this government won’t release the report … because every person who votes in this country deserves to see that report before your election happens,” Clinton said.

Clinton said she could not understand why the report had not been published. “There is no doubt — we know it in our country, we have seen it in Europe, we have seen it here — that Russia in particular is determined to try to shape the politics of western democracies,” Clinton told BBC Radio 4’s Today program. “Not to our benefit, but to theirs.”

In another interview on BBC Radio 5 Live, Clinton said: “I find it inexplicable that your government will not release a government report about Russian influence. Inexplicable and shameful.”

Speaking to the Guardian, Clinton also said: “Who do they think they are that they would keep information like that from the public, especially before an election? Well, I’ll tell you who they think they are. They think that they are the all-powerful, strong men who should be ruling,”

Clinton is in London alongside her daughter Chelsea for the launch of their co-authored book – The Book Of Gutsy Women: Favourite Stories Of Courage And Resilience.

As Breitbart News reported, on Monday she said she had “always admired Britain” even if the current state of politics confuses her.

She added: “I am, as a great admirer, concerned because I can’t make sense of what is happening.”Sshe also said she found the same bafflement with U.S. politics.

“In my own country as well. I don’t understand it…. It’s hard to figure out exactly where you’re headed.”