Adam Schiff Closes Impeachment Hearing Denying Knowledge of ‘Whistleblower’: It Is ‘False’

WASHINGTON, DC - NOVEMBER 13:Democratic Chairman of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence Adam Schiff (C) awaits charge d'Affaires at the US embassy in Ukraine Bill Taylor and Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Europe and Eurasia George Kent to testify before the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence …
Jim Lo Scalzo/Getty Images

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA) closed Wednesday’s public impeachment hearing by denying any knowledge of the identity of the so-called “whistleblower,” whose complaint sparked the House Democrats’ impeachment inquiry.

Schiff concluded Wednesday’s impeachment hearing with a final denial of any knowledge of the identity of the “whistleblower” – a denial he initially made after Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) stated that Schiff was the “only member” who knows the identity of the individual.

“I do not know the identity of the whistleblower, and I’m going to make sure that identity is protected,” Schiff initially responded:

Jordan continued to drive the point home throughout the hearing.

Schiff said he wanted to “just conclude by saying, because I can’t let it go unanswered, some of my colleagues made the statement repeatedly that I met with the whistleblower, that I know who the whistleblower is.”

“It was false the first time they said. It was false the second through 40th time they said it, and it will be false the last time they say it. With that, this concludes this portion of the hearing,” he added:

It was revealed last month that the “whistleblower” spoke to one of Schiff’s aides, and the Chairman knew of the “whistleblower’s” complaint days before it was officially filed:

.

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.