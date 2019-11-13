Elizabeth Warren Promises She ‘Will Be There’ for an Impeachment Trial in Senate

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) spoke out following Wednesday’s public impeachment hearing featuring acting U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Bill Taylor and senior State Department official George Kent, and she promised that she “will be there” in the event that an impeachment trial takes place in the Senate.

Presidential hopeful Elizabeth Warren, who has been busy on the campaign trail, told reporters on Wednesday that she will be there for an impeachment trial in the Senate if it comes to that point.

“I have constitutional responsibilities. I took an oath of office as did everyone in Congress, and part of that oath of office is the basic principle that no one is above the law,” she said.

“That includes the President of the United States, and if the House goes forward and sends an impeachment over to the Senate, then I will be there for the trial,” she added:

Senate Intelligence Committee Chairman Richard Burr (R-NC) signaled on Monday that a trial in the Senate could last six to eight weeks:

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) told reporters this month that a trial in the Senate, at the time of his remarks, would not lead to Trump’s removal and noted the impact the trial could have on Democrat presidential hopefuls.

“I will say I’m pretty sure how it’s likely to end,” McConnell told reporters. “If it were today, I don’t think there’s any question — it would not lead to a removal.”

“So the question is how long does the Senate want to take? How long do the presidential candidates want to be here on the floor of the Senate instead of in Iowa and New Hampshire?” he asked.

Warren also made a few remarks prior to Wednesday’s hearing, claiming that the Mueller report “made it clear that Donald Trump repeatedly obstructed justice,” despite the fact that Mueller arrived at no such conclusion.

“Many reports have shown he is abusing diplomatic relationships for his own political gain. Now, it’s time for the public to see the evidence the House has gathered in these public hearings,” Warren tweeted.

“The American people deserve to know the truth,” she continued. “And it’s time to show Trump that no one is above the law—not even the president of the United States”: