Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ) dropped an extraordinary coded message in a series of impeachment-related tweets during Wednesday’s impeachment inquiry: “Epstein didn’t kill himself.”

The phrase has become a social media phenomenon in recent weeks, with countless users inserting the phrase in memes and dropping the line in seemingly unrelated conversations.

Gosar took it to the next level in a string of impeachment-related tweets on Wednesday. The first letter of each tweet spells out the phrase.

When taking the first letter from every tweet on his Twitter from top to bottom (as it stood on Wednesday evening) it reads, “Epstein didn’t kill himself”:

The thread is as follows:

Evidence of a link between foreign aid and political investigations simply does not exist. The longer this circus continues the clearer it becomes that @realDonaldTrump has done absolutely nothing wrong. — Rep. Paul Gosar, DDS (@RepGosar) November 13, 2019

President @realDonaldTrump voluntarily chose to release the transcript of his phone call which clearly shows he did nothing wrong. This impeachment circus is a total sham, and Adam Schiff is the clown at the center of it all. — Rep. Paul Gosar, DDS (@RepGosar) November 13, 2019

Schiff’s star witness is crumbling under pressure. He wasn’t listening to the phone call and he has never even met President Trump. pic.twitter.com/UfrVQRHkiq — Rep. Paul Gosar, DDS (@RepGosar) November 13, 2019

The Democrat-led impeachment inquiry is falling apart. Their star witnesses have no direct knowledge of the July phone call. No wonder they tried to hide this sham behind closed doors in the basement of the Capitol! — Rep. Paul Gosar, DDS (@RepGosar) November 13, 2019

Every aspect of the Democrats impeachment inquiry is a sham. It started with coordination with the whistleblower and Adam Schiff. Then Schiff held secret hearings int he Capitol Basement. Now he's trying to control the very questions asked of the witnesses in the public hearings. — Rep. Paul Gosar, DDS (@RepGosar) November 13, 2019

It's nothing more than a game of telephone. These witnesses have no first hand knowledge. https://t.co/11bpMGeqyW — Rep. Paul Gosar, DDS (@RepGosar) November 13, 2019

No quid pro quo, no pressure. The transcript released by President Trump shows us that, and President Zelensky himself has confirmed it. — Rep. Paul Gosar, DDS (@RepGosar) November 13, 2019

Democrats are so desperate to impeach @realDonaldTrump, the very first witnesses they call are lifelong bureaucrats of the D.C. swamp who aren't even first hand witnesses. A total sham! — Rep. Paul Gosar, DDS (@RepGosar) November 13, 2019

It is abundantly clear that Democrats hate Donald Trump more than they love America. — Rep. Paul Gosar, DDS (@RepGosar) November 13, 2019

Donald Trump did nothing wrong except defeat the chosen one, Hillary Clinton in 2016 and Democrats still haven't gotten over it yet! — Rep. Paul Gosar, DDS (@RepGosar) November 13, 2019

Neither Ambassador Taylor nor George Kent are direct witnesses. This is just more hearsay from bureaucrats of the D.C. Swamp. — Rep. Paul Gosar, DDS (@RepGosar) November 13, 2019

The testimony of George Kent proves career bureaucrats have long sought to undermine @realDonaldTrump's foreign policy agenda, a responsibility of the President alone to implement. Kent is NOT even a direct witness. — Rep. Paul Gosar, DDS (@RepGosar) November 13, 2019

Kent is currently reading his opening statement. It's worth remembering Kent is NOT a direct witness, and Kent had NO direct knowledge of U.S. aid being connected to any investigation. — Rep. Paul Gosar, DDS (@RepGosar) November 13, 2019

In response to @Jim_Jordan, Adam Schiff claims he doesn't know the identity of the whistleblower. If he doesn't know their identity, how will he prevent them from being named? — Rep. Paul Gosar, DDS (@RepGosar) November 13, 2019

Let the facts speak for themselves: ►Call shows no discussion of military aid or conditionality

►Both Trump & Zelensky said there was no pressure

►Ukraine did not know aid hadn't been released

►Aid was released — Rep. Paul Gosar, DDS (@RepGosar) November 13, 2019

Lying to the American people has become a pattern for Adam Schiff. He claimed to have evidence of Russian collusion, read a fake transcript of President Trump's phone call, and was caught red handed coordinating with the "whistleblower." — Rep. Paul Gosar, DDS (@RepGosar) November 13, 2019

Hillary Clinton and the DNC funded a foreign spy with the sole purpose of digging up dirt on @realDonaldTrump ahead of the 2016 election. — Rep. Paul Gosar, DDS (@RepGosar) November 13, 2019

It's clear the Democrats impeachment hoax fails on both process and substance. Liberals are still upset that Hillary Clinton was beaten so badly by @realDonaldTrump! — Rep. Paul Gosar, DDS (@RepGosar) November 13, 2019

Maxine Waters has called for impeachment since 2017. It was never about "collusion" or Ukraine; Democrats were always going to try to impeach President Trump.https://t.co/YJTIPRfTM2 — Rep. Paul Gosar, DDS (@RepGosar) November 13, 2019

Schiff has approved just 3 of the 9 witnesses sought by Republicans. He is trying to hide the truth from the American people. A Democrat-led coup happening right before our eyes! — Rep. Paul Gosar, DDS (@RepGosar) November 13, 2019

Even The New York Times claims the Democrats are using this Ukraine hoax as a “do-over” for their failed Russian collusion narrative to bring down President @realDonaldTrump. https://t.co/6BZpWwU41e — Rep. Paul Gosar, DDS (@RepGosar) November 13, 2019

Let’s be clear: Democrats only came to Congress to impeach @realDonaldTrump. It’s time to fight back! pic.twitter.com/3MW4GP0eCn — Rep. Paul Gosar, DDS (@RepGosar) November 13, 2019

Finally, Adam Schiff’s sham impeachment inquiry comes out of the shadows. The American people will see it for what it is: a partisan sham. The fact is, President @realDonaldTrump did not commit any high crimes or misdemeanors. — Rep. Paul Gosar, DDS (@RepGosar) November 13, 2019

“What? Epstein didn’t kill himself?” Gosar added in a follow-up tweet on his personal Twitter account following social media’s discovery.