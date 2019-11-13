GOP’s Paul Gosar Drops Coded ‘Epstein Didn’t Kill Himself’ Message During Impeachment Hearing

TO GO WITH AFP STORY by Raphaëlle PICARD, USA-congrees-politics US Congressman Paul Gosar, Republican of Arizona, opens his closet on December 12, 2012, at the Cannon House Office Building. "Campers Capitol" is a group of 50, mostly men and Republican US lawmakers that work and live in their offices. They …
Raphaelle Picard/AFP via Getty Images

Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ) dropped an extraordinary coded message in a series of impeachment-related tweets during Wednesday’s impeachment inquiry: “Epstein didn’t kill himself.”

The phrase has become a social media phenomenon in recent weeks, with countless users inserting the phrase in memes and dropping the line in seemingly unrelated conversations.

Gosar took it to the next level in a string of impeachment-related tweets on Wednesday. The first letter of each tweet spells out the phrase.

When taking the first letter from every tweet on his Twitter from top to bottom (as it stood on Wednesday evening) it reads, “Epstein didn’t kill himself”:

Evidence
President
Schiff’s
The
Every
It’s
No
Democrats
It
Donald
Neither
The
Kent
In
Let
Lying
Hillary
It’s
Maxine
Schiff
Even
Let’s
Finally

The thread is as follows:

“What? Epstein didn’t kill himself?” Gosar added in a follow-up tweet on his personal Twitter account following social media’s discovery.

.

