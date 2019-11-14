Three Cedar Island cows washed out to see by Hurricane Dorian were discovered in Cape Lookout National Seashore park on November 3.

“After hurricane Dorian a single cow was found on Core Banks after being washed miles away from her home on Cedar Island beach,” the “Wild Horses of Cedar Island” Facebook account posted. “She was nicknamed Doriene. Just 9 days ago we went to check on Doriene. Much to our surprise, Doriene has found 2 of her family members.”

The organization claims the cows “look healthy and well,” saying “it is so amazing how strong and resilient these animals have been.” The cows caretaker, Woody Handcock, confirmed the identities of the brave bovines. They had originally been presumed dead after the carcass of another lost cow was found in the wake of the hurricane.

“It’s a tremendous story of how they made it,” park spokesman B.G. Horvat said on Wednesday from the park. “If the cows could talk, imagine the story they can tell you of enduring that rush of water,” he added. “That must be incredible.”

Officials are now planning the cows’ return to the island. It represents a silver lining after the deaths of all but 28 of Cedar Island’s protected horse population in the aforementioned storm.