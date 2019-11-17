Donald Trump Begins Physical; Fights Health Scare Conspiracy

President Donald Trump traveled to Walter Reed hospital on Saturday to begin his annual physical, according to the White House.

“Anticipating a very busy 2020, the President is taking advantage of a free weekend here in Washington, DC, to begin portions of his routine annual physical exam at Walter Reed,” White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham said in a statement.

According to the White House, Trump had a quick medical exam and some lab work done as he had a free weekend.

“The President remains healthy and energetic without complaints, as demonstrated by his repeated vigorous rally performances in front of thousands of Americans several times a week,” Grisham said.

The unscheduled trip to Walter Reed prompted doubt from some of the president’s critics on Twitter.

Earlier today on CNN, Dr. Sanjay Gupta said it's "a bit curious" that Trump went to Walter Reed for an unannounced visit. The W.H. said it was for a physical. Gupta wondered if the medical team had time to plan for his visit. Did they know he was coming ahead of time? (1/2) — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) November 17, 2019

Agree, something odd here about Trump’s “physical” today. – not announced

– not in his schedule

– didn’t take Marine One

– hasn’t been a year (last one was 02/19) All in contrast to previous Trump physicals. https://t.co/mkfKTOh3V0 — Ethan Bearman (@EthanBearman) November 16, 2019

Lots of speculation about this right now. CNN reporting that the visit was not even on WH internal sked. Usually a Walter Reed trip uses Marine 1. And the biggest problem: The White House lies about things big and small, every single day. Statements have zero credibility. https://t.co/Tc77Oy1c0x — S.V. Dáte (@svdate) November 17, 2019

This does not add up; the White House Medical Unit has very comprehensive facilities at the White House complex that could easily accommodate most of what is needed in an annual physical. As a fmr USSS Agent assigned POTUS, I have never seen the annual formality occur in stages. https://t.co/32KGdf8yXR — Jonathan Wackrow (@JDWackrow) November 16, 2019

Grisham fought back against the rumors on Twitter.

“Seems to be a lot more fun for people/some reporters to speculate & spread irresponsible/dangerous rumors,” she wrote on Twitter.

Seems to be a lot more fun for people/some reporters to speculate & spread irresponsible/dangerous rumors. He spent time w medical staff & a military family after the checkup…& I believe the pool reported seeing him walk into the WH upon return….but details. https://t.co/mPcoOlogUI — Stephanie Grisham (@PressSec) November 17, 2019

Grisham also appeared on Fox News to explain the trip, ironically thanking CNN’s Brian Stelter for sharing the clip on Twitter.

EXACTLY! Thank you for helping me get the correct information out. Further speculation beyond the extensive & honest info I put out is wholly irresponsible & dangerous for the country. https://t.co/gl6XOxgbmL — Stephanie Grisham (@PressSec) November 17, 2019

The president also shared details about the trip on Twitter, where he also visited a family of a soldier having major surgery at Walter Reed Medical Center.

“Those are truly some of the best doctors anywhere in the world,” Trump wrote.

Visited a great family of a young man under major surgery at the amazing Walter Reed Medical Center. Those are truly some of the best doctors anywhere in the world. Also began phase one of my yearly physical. Everything very good (great!). Will complete next year. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 17, 2019

Unscheduled presidential visits to Walter Reed are not uncommon.

In December 2014, President Barack Obama made an unscheduled visit to the hospital for a “routine CT scan” for a sore throat.