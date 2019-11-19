Beauty Store Clerk Shoots Masked Robbery Suspect in Head

A beauty store clerk at Royal Beauty Supply in Akron, Ohio, shot a masked robbery suspect in the head, killing him.

According to Fox 8, police said two masked suspects with guns entered the store Friday evening. Two clerks were working at the time, one of whom, a 26-year-old male, pulled a gun and shot one of the robbery suspects.

Cleveland 19 reports the second suspect fled after the clerk fired the gun.

The Beacon Journal identified the deceased suspect as 19-year-old Ameer Majed Ismail. Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office Chief Investigator Gary Guenther indicated Ismail was shot in the head.

