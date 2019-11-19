Conservatives Say Schiff Essentially Outed Vindman as the ‘Whistleblower’s’ Source

An interjection from House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA) on the need to “protect the whistleblower” has many conservatives saying that the chairman essentially outed Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman as the so-called “whistleblower’s” source. The claim, if true, calls Schiff’s and Vindman’s previous claims, that they do not know the identity of the “whistleblower,” into question.

Nunes asked Vindman during Tuesday’s hearing if he discussed the July 25 phone call “with anyone outside the White House” and added, “if so, with whom?”

Vindman confirmed that he spoke to two individuals who were not in the White House but said they were “cleared U.S. government officials, with appropriate need to know.” He named one of the individuals — Department of State Deputy Assistant Secretary George Kent — but oddly refused to name the other, describing him or her as an “individual in the intelligence community.”

“What — as you know, the intelligence community has 17 different agencies. What agency was this individual from?” Nunes asked, prompting Schiff to interrupt and express his desire to “protect the whistleblower.”

“I want to make sure that there’s no effort to out the whistleblower through the use of these proceedings,” Schiff stated.

“If the witness has a good faith belief that this may reveal the identity of the whistleblower, that is not the purpose that we are here for, and I want to advise the witness accordingly,” he continued in what some say was an attempt to coach Vindman.

The exchange continued:

Nunes: Mr. Vindman, you testified at your deposition that you did not know the whistleblower. Vindman: Ranking member, it’s Lieutenant Colonel Vindman, please. Nunes: Lieutenant Colonel Vindman, you testified in the deposition that you did not know who the whistleblower was, or is. Vindman: I do not know who the whistleblower is, that is correct. Nunes: So how is it possible for you to name these people and then out the whistleblower? Vindman: Per the advice of my counsel, I’ve been advised not to answer specific questions about members of the intelligence community. Nunes: This is — are you aware that this is the Intelligence Committee that’s conducting an impeachment hearing?

Many conservatives on Twitter say the exchange — Vindman refusing to name the second source and Schiff interjecting to reiterate his desire to “protect” the “whistleblower,” essentially indicates that Vindman is the “whistleblower’s” source. If true, it calls Schiff’s and Vindman’s claims, that they do not know the identity of the so-called “whistleblower,” into question.

“Vindman and Schiff are essentially acknowledging that Vindman was the whistleblower’s source,” GOP strategist Arthur Schwartz said. “They’re also both saying that neither of them know who the whistleblower is. So they’re both lying”:

Vindman and Schiff are essentially acknowledging that Vindman was the whistleblower’s source. They’re also both saying that neither of them know who the whistleblower is. So they’re both lying. #ImpeachmentHearings #StopTheSchiffShow — Arthur Schwartz (@ArthurSchwartz) November 19, 2019

“Vindman not wanting to discuss who in the intelligence community he talked to about this whole thing. Schiff cuts off question,” Rep. Mark Meadows (R-NC) noted. “Very interesting”:

Vindman not wanting to discuss who in the intelligence community he talked to about this whole thing. Schiff cuts off question. Very interesting. — Mark Meadows (@RepMarkMeadows) November 19, 2019

“This is incredibly bizarre & doesn’t pass the smell test,” Kayleigh McEnany, national press secretary for President Trump’s 2020 campaign, said of the exchange:

This is incredibly bizarre & doesn’t pass the smell test ⬇️ 1️⃣ Vindman says he doesn’t know the whistleblower 2️⃣ But Corrupt Adam Schiff warns Vindman about answering a question about who he spoke with in the intel community because it might reveal the whistleblower identity? — Kayleigh McEnany (@kayleighmcenany) November 19, 2019

If Adam Schiff & LTC Vindman don’t know who the “whistleblower” is, how would they know that naming the one person LTC Vindman spoke to in the intelligence community would out the “whistleblower”? — Lee Zeldin (@RepLeeZeldin) November 19, 2019

🚨HOLY SMOKES 🚨 This exact moment is when we know the impeachment hearings are a farce: Schiff, Vindman: We do not know the identity of the whistleblower GOP: So how will you know if we name him? Schiff, Vindman: STOP ASKING QUESTIONS! HE'S A GREAT GUY. IT HURTS HIS FEELINGS pic.twitter.com/6Fn0n5dzO4 — Benny (@bennyjohnson) November 19, 2019

Schiff just essentially confirmed the person Vindman leaked to is the whistleblower — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) November 19, 2019

BREAKING: Vindman admits he leaked Trump’s call to an individual in the intel community. Schiff cuts him off and warns him to not out the whistleblower pic.twitter.com/A9opcmX1Ky — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) November 19, 2019

How can Col. Vindman and Adam Schiff claim they don't know who the leaker ("whistleblower") is, and simultaneously hide the name of the individual in the "intelligence community" (CIA) Vindman spoke to? This is a sham! — Elizabeth Harrington (@LizRNC) November 19, 2019

Recall that Vindman testified under oath last month that he didn't know who the whistleblower is. But when asked to name the unnamed intel analyst he leaked the July 25 call to, he refused, and his attorney said he wouldn't name the whistleblower. Vindman lied last month. — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) November 19, 2019

VINDMAN, on October 29: "I do not know who the whistleblower is." VINDMAN and his lawyer, today: I won't tell you the name of the intel analyst I deliberately leaked to, because it would out the anti-Trump whistleblower. Pick one, Vindman. Because one of those is a lie. pic.twitter.com/0gq8UM9Vdi — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) November 19, 2019

🚨🚨 Schiff just shut down Ranking Member @DevinNunes to advise one of his star witnesses on how to answer a question about the whistleblower. But Schiff likes to claim he doesn't know who the whistleblower is… So then how would he know Nunes is asking about the whistleblower? pic.twitter.com/QT06yMcRC7 — Steve Scalise (@SteveScalise) November 19, 2019

So Vindman and Schiff supposedly don't know the identity of the whistleblower (who doesn't have the right to anonymity btw), but won't allow the release of Vindman's intel community contact's name, under the guise of "protecting the whistleblower?" pic.twitter.com/YLhGxlZJ8U — Rep. Jeff Duncan (@RepJeffDuncan) November 19, 2019

How Nunes Caught Vindman! Nunes: who did you talk to? Vindman: …George Kent & an individual in the Intel Community Schiff: we cannot out the whistleblower! Nunes: Vindman, you testified you don't know whistleblower. Vindman: I don't know who the whistleblower is. — Emerald Robinson ✝️ (@EmeraldRobinson) November 19, 2019