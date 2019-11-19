New Hampshire Poll: Buttigieg Soars to First over Biden, Warren

Mayor Pete Buttigieg (D) is soaring in New Hampshire, leading his Democrat counterparts in the Granite State, a Saint Anselm College Survey Center poll released Tuesday revealed.

Buttigieg, who has experienced a significant boost in Iowa in recent weeks, is also soaring in New Hampshire, a poll released Tuesday indicated.

The survey, taken November 13-18, 2019, among 255 likely Democratic primary voters, showed Buttigieg leading the pack with 25 percent support – a full ten points ahead of former Vice President Joe Biden (D) and Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), both of whom garnered 15 percent support.

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) came in fourth place with nine percent support. Due to the relatively small sampling, the margin of error is +/- 6.1 percent, although Buttigieg’s lead is outside of statistical uncertainty.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) came in behind Sanders with six percent support, followed by billionaire Tom Steyer (D) with five percent support, and Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI) and Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) with three percent each. The remaining candidates garnered two percent support or less.

Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA), who recently closed three offices in New Hampshire, is polling at just one percent in the Granite State:

New Hampshire @SaintAnselmPoll (11/13-18):

Buttigieg 25%

Biden 15%

Warren 15%

Sanders 9%

Klobuchar 6%

Steyer 5%

Gabbard 3%

Booker 3%

Yang 2%

Harris 1% — Political Polls (@Politics_Polls) November 19, 2019

The poll also showed that over three-fourths of Democrat voters, 77 percent, do not believe former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg should jump into the Democrat primary race.

According to WMUR, “62 percent would discourage former Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick from running and 91 percent would discourage 2016 nominee Hillary Clinton from running again.”

The poll comes on the eve of the fifth Democrat primary debate in Atlanta, which will bring the top four contenders – Warren, Sanders, Biden, and Buttigieg – on the same stage once again.