Virginia Sheriff Will Not Enforce Unconstitutional Gun Laws

Amelia County, Virginia, Sheriff Ricky L. Walker is making clear he will not enforce unconstitutional gun laws even if ordered to by a judge.

The focus on unconstitutional gun laws comes as Democrats prepare to take over the Virginia legislature and Gov. Ralph Northam (D) readies a war on guns.

The Washington Post quoted Sheriff Walker speaking to Amelia County residents, saying, “My oath of office is to uphold the Constitution of the United States.” He explained that he would not confiscate guns even under a judge’s order, if the law at the center of the judge’s ruling was unconstitutional.

Walker added, “That’s what I hang my hat on.”

On November 23, Breitbart News reported that “Second Amendment Sanctuary” declarations were being made in numerous Virginia counties. Appomattox, Giles, and Dinwiddle counties all declared themselves to be such sanctuaries. The Post reports that Charlotte, Campbell, Carroll, Lee, Patrick, and Pittsylvania have all “approved resolutions that defy Richmond to come take their guns.”

Virginia Delegate Ken Plum (D-Fairfax) has already introduced legislation for the incoming Democrat majority to pass.

Plum’s legislation would outlaw private gun sales. While such a move would criminalize a neighbor for selling a 5-shot revolver to a lifelong neighbor, it would do nothing to stop mass shooters, who almost always get their guns via background checks.

