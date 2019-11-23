More Virginia Counties Declare ‘Second Amendment Sanctuary’ Status

More Virginia counties declared “Second Amendment Sanctuary” status this week in an effort to get ahead of the gun control promises from Gov. Ralph Northam (D) and newly-elected Democrats.

On November 19, 2019, Breitbart News reported that Appomattox County Board of Commissioners passed a “Second Amendment Sanctuary” resolution, with the goal of opposing any efforts that would “unconstitutionally restrict gun rights.”

WHSV 3 reports that Giles County and Dinwiddle both adopted “Second Amendment Sanctuary” resolutions on November 21, 2019.

Dinwiddle Supervisor William Chavis said, “We have rights to bear arms. Point blank. And our county, we have a lot of hunters, lots of sportsmen that like to sport shoot.”

On November 8, 2019, Breitbart News reported that Gov. Northam responded to Democrat election victories by readying a war on guns.

Northam introduced a number of gun controls following the May 31, 2019, Virginia Beach shooting in which 12 people were shot and killed with guns that were legally acquired. The gun control push failed to survive Republican opposition, but Northam sees hope for more Second Amendment restrictions now that Democrats will be in control.

Northam told CNN he will push universal background checks, as well as bans on “high volume magazines,” bump stocks, and more.

None of Northam’s gun controls would have hindered, must less prevented, the Virginia Beach shooting.

