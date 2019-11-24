Watch– Democrat Cindy Axne: ‘I Didn’t Run’ to ‘Impeach the President’

Freshman swing-district Democrat Rep. Cindy Axne (D-IA) said Saturday that she “did not run” to “impeach” President Donald Trump despite her backing of the impeachment inquiry.

Swing-district Democrat Rep. Axne traveled to Mount Ayr, Iowa, to meet with roughly twenty constituents to discuss the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) as well as her support for the impeachment inquiry against President Trump.

One Iowa constituent asked whether Rep. Axne had voted for impeachment in a recent vote to formalize the rules and procedures surrounding the impeachment inquiry. Rep. Axne was one of 230 Democrats that voted for that resolution that would advance the impeachment inquiry against President Trump.

Rep. Axne said, “No, no.”

Another constituent asked the Democrat representative whether she backs the impeachment inquiry against President Trump.

Rep. Axne replied, “What I’m for is doing the hard work for the people of this district. I didn’t run for this seat to impeach the president. Go back and check my 18 months of running for this office; there is nothing in there about that.”

Congresswoman Axne represents one of the 31 congressional districts that President Trump won during the 2016 presidential election and that Democrats flipped during the 2018 midterm elections.

Rep. Axne’s comments follow as a recent Emerson College poll found that only six percent of Iowa voters say that impeachment is the most important issue.

The freshman Democrat also explained that House Democrats “are very close to” passing the USMCA through Congress’ lower chamber.

“I’m out here working hard to make sure rural America has what it needs and that we are serving its farmers,” she explained.

In October, Axne reiterated her supported for impeachment by suggesting that she swore an oath to protect the Constitution.

“First and foremost, as much as my job is dedicated to helping the people here in Iowa — and that’s my priority — I took an oath and swore that I would protect the Constitution,” she said.

Sean Moran is a congressional reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @SeanMoran3.