Man Who Killed AK-47 Wielding Attacker: ‘I Am a Member of the NRA’

A Miami, Florida, man who killed an attacker who was allegedly wielding an AK-47 said, “I have a gun and I am a member of the NRA.”

CBS Miami reports that 60-year-old Donovan Stewart, originally from Jamaica, said he was in his van when the attacker put an AK-47 in his face. Stewart responded by drawing his Glock handgun and shooting the suspect.

Stewart said, “You know I have a security license, I have a G license and I have a state firearms license and a concealed weapons permit and I have a gun and I am a member of the NRA.”

He added, “I am going to defend my life and those I love. My family is innocent and just don’t put an AK-47 in my face. I will not allow that to happen.”

Local 10 spoke to Stewart about the decision to shoot in self-defense and Stewart said, “I’d rather his life go and not mine.”

