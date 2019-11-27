Conservatives across the Twittersphere are ripping the Washington Post over its coverage of President Trump’s tweet, which featured an image of Trump’s face on the body of Rocky Balboa.

The president tweeted the following image on the eve of Thanksgiving:

The image threw several leftists into a frenzy:

What the fuck is this fuckery? pic.twitter.com/8kyAQDOXR3 — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) November 27, 2019

The president thinks he’s Rocky, but unlike Donald Trump, Rocky was willing to fight the Russians. https://t.co/L5otQfRpMW — Andrew Weinstein (@Weinsteinlaw) November 27, 2019

The Washington Post notified readers know that the image was, in fact, fake.

“Trump tweets doctored photo of his head on Sylvester Stallone’s body, unclear why,” the outlet’s tweet read:

Trump tweets doctored photo of his head on Sylvester Stallone’s body, unclear why https://t.co/WQwG5tSXtZ — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) November 27, 2019

The Post reported:

President Trump tweeted a doctored photo Wednesday that showed his head superimposed on the body of the actor Sylvester Stallone, who was shirtless and wearing boxing attire. The image appeared to have been taken from promotional materials for “Rocky III,” one in a series of movies focused on the boxing career of the fictional Rocky Balboa, which debuted in 1982. It was not clear what inspired Trump’s tweet. A White House spokesman did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Similarly, the New York Post also specified that the image was, in fact, “doctored”:

Trump tweets out doctored photo of his head on Rocky Balboa's body https://t.co/MSclwSTgqs pic.twitter.com/VGQXjOANfV — New York Post (@nypost) November 27, 2019

Conservatives wasted no time, mocking the outlets for feeling the need to confirm the obvious.

“I’ve heard from reliable sources that it’s not doctored,” Donald Trump Jr. joked:

I’ve heard from reliable sources that it’s not doctored. 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 https://t.co/0qbfNJOEMn — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) November 27, 2019

“‘Doctored photo’ Why respond to a good natured tweet from POTUS as Rocky?” Chris Loesch asked. “Do you seriously not know when @realDonaldTrump is having fun and being humorous?”:

“Doctored photo” 😂😂😂😂 Why respond to a good natured tweet from POTUS as Rocky? Do you seriously not know when @realDonaldTrump is having fun and being humorous? https://t.co/qmWLfGDlED — Chris Loesch (@ChrisLoesch) November 27, 2019

More:

Looking forward to the "doctored photo" news cycle from our brave firefighting journos. https://t.co/gdTCBoaSeh — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) November 27, 2019

Don't worry, everyone. The Washington Post has done the fact check and it turns out the photo of Trump's head on Rocky Balboa's body was actually doctored. Now we can all feel safe. https://t.co/6xXkF27jDi — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) November 27, 2019

Are any brave journos going to reach out to the White House and ask if this photo is doctored? https://t.co/U3Pi2f2TUK — Amber Athey (@amber_athey) November 27, 2019

*President Trump tweets a meme* Every Fake News network:

“We’re going to have to fact check this”

“Our sources are telling us it’s doctored”

“We asked the WH for a comment”

“We cannot find the source of this” — Students For Trump (@TrumpStudents) November 27, 2019

tRuMp tWeEtS dOcToReD pHotO hurr durr – The Washington Derp https://t.co/91YrveHUgb — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) November 27, 2019

The corporate press is both the enemy of the people and, due to their inability to reflect, increasingly a self-parody#doctoredhttps://t.co/lPwy8csNJE — Michael Malice (@michaelmalice) November 27, 2019

Washington Post claims – without evidence – that @realDonaldTrump shared a “doctored” photo. https://t.co/iOvNdsFJIc — Team Trump (@TeamTrump) November 27, 2019

"Trump tweets doctored photo of his head on Sylvester Stallone's body, unclear why." https://t.co/EDr5Pt1Dzu — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) November 27, 2019

I don’t see how calling a meme a “doctored photo” is going to help the media when they need people to take their accusations against Trump seriously. Everyone knows the photo isn’t “doctored” in how that term is ordinarily used. https://t.co/2ofr4Mnmug — Mike Cernovich (@Cernovich) November 27, 2019

“Doctored” has a specific meaning and use. Here it’s clear Trump was posting a meme; not trying to trick people into believing he was the star of an 80’s movie. This is why people don’t trust the media. pic.twitter.com/7yoDHaHPl1 — Mike Cernovich (@Cernovich) November 27, 2019

wait it was doctored? https://t.co/aaTRCKYzxO — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) November 27, 2019

Last week, Team Trump trolled the establishment media by posting what the Post would likely describe as a “doctored” image of the president’s X-ray: