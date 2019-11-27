Conservatives Mock Washington Post’s Coverage of Trump’s ‘Doctored’ Rocky Photo

Donald Trump as Rocky Balboa
realDonaldTrump/Twitter

Conservatives across the Twittersphere are ripping the Washington Post over its coverage of President Trump’s tweet, which featured an image of Trump’s face on the body of Rocky Balboa.

The president tweeted the following image on the eve of Thanksgiving:

The image threw several leftists into a frenzy:

The Washington Post notified readers know that the image was, in fact, fake.

“Trump tweets doctored photo of his head on Sylvester Stallone’s body, unclear why,” the outlet’s tweet read:

The Post reported:

President Trump tweeted a doctored photo Wednesday that showed his head superimposed on the body of the actor Sylvester Stallone, who was shirtless and wearing boxing attire. The image appeared to have been taken from promotional materials for “Rocky III,” one in a series of movies focused on the boxing career of the fictional Rocky Balboa, which debuted in 1982.

It was not clear what inspired Trump’s tweet. A White House spokesman did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Similarly, the New York Post also specified that the image was, in fact, “doctored”:

Conservatives wasted no time, mocking the outlets for feeling the need to confirm the obvious.

“I’ve heard from reliable sources that it’s not doctored,” Donald Trump Jr. joked:

“‘Doctored photo’ Why respond to a good natured tweet from POTUS as Rocky?” Chris Loesch asked. “Do you seriously not know when @realDonaldTrump is having fun and being humorous?”:

More:

Last week, Team Trump trolled the establishment media by posting what the Post would likely describe as a “doctored” image of the president’s X-ray:

