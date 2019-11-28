Donald Trump Makes Surprise Thanksgiving Visit to Afghanistan

President Donald Trump has made a surprise visit to Afghanistan to address U.S. troops on Thanksgiving Thursday.

The president arrived at Bagram Air Field around 8:30 p.m. local time and spent roughly two-and-a-half hours with U.S.troops. The media was under “strict instructions” to keep the visit under wraps for security reasons, CBS News reports.

Daniel Scavino Jr., the White House’s Director of Social Media, tweeted a pair of videos of the president’s arrival at the military base and his introduction for his speech before U.S. troops.

The surprise trips came after President Trump ended peace talks with the Taliban in response to the terror group’s bombing in Kabul, which took the lives of 12 people, including one U.S. soldier.

Vice President Mike Pence and second lady Karen Pence made a surprise visit last week to address U.S. troops at Al Asad Air Base in western Iraq.

