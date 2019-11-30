Leftists were angry and confused after WholeFoods Magazine gave Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) its “2019 Person of the Year” award.

Wednesday, McConnell tweeted that he was “honored” to be given the title for his continuous efforts to legalize industrial hemp:

Honored to be named @WholeFoodsMag 2019 Person of the Year. I was recognized as the most influential person in the natural products industry, specifically because of my work to legalize industrial #hemp for farmers in Kentucky and around the country. https://t.co/Nu9ZZLs1pZ pic.twitter.com/xB6PbkQe9G — Leader McConnell (@senatemajldr) November 27, 2019

The magazine, which is in no way affiliated with the Whole Foods Market company, stated that “his first big move on hemp came in 2014, when he spearheaded a provision to legalize hemp pilot programs in the Farm Bill.”

The article continued:

“Hemp hero,” “Cannabis champion,” “climate villain”… U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has been called all this and more. Odds are, you have an opinion about the Republican senator from Kentucky, and regardless of whether that opinion is positive or not, one thing is certain: Mitch McConnell has done a tremendous amount to influence the natural products industry in 2019, and what he has set in motion will continue to impact this industry for a long time to come.

However, progressives who thought the popular grocery store owned the magazine made their voices heard on the publication’s Twitter feed.

“Moscow Mitch doesn’t know how to ‘be best’ unless it’s being best just for Moscow Mitch. He doesn’t remember he was sent to DC to work for all Americans,” wrote another user.

Whole Foods awards a Russian. I am Moscow Mitch! pic.twitter.com/MrB909vz9Q — Anthony Junior (@aggie51nc) November 28, 2019

When Whole Foods Market learned of the mix-up Wednesday, the company replied to questions regarding the magazine article on its Twitter feed:

Thank you for asking, Patricia. Whole Foods Market is not affiliated with this publication. — Whole Foods Market (@WholeFoods) November 27, 2019

Despite their misplaced vitriol, Steve Mister, CEO and President of the Council for Responsible Nutrition (CRN) said McConnell was “an excellent choice,” adding that he believes there is more work to be done to make hemp an alternative for farmers.

“We have been working closely with McConnell’s office this year, and I think they are really committed to making this a viable ingredient and a very robust marketplace,” he concluded.