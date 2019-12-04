GOP Blasts Democrat Star Witness Pamela Karlan for Invoking Barron Trump to Attack President Trump

One of the Democrats’ star witnesses, Stanford Law School professor Pamela Karlan, invoked Barron Trump during Wednesday’s House Judiciary Committee hearing in an attempt to attack the president, drawing sharp criticisms from the GOP.

Karlan unexpectedly mentioned Trump’s 13-year-old son Barron during Wednesday’s impeachment hearing in an effort to explain the difference between Trump’s position and that of a king.

“What comparisons, Professor Karlan, can we make between kings, that the framers were afraid of, and the president’s conduct today?” Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee (D-TX) asked.

“So kings could do no wrong, because the king’s word was law. And contrary to what Trump has said, Article II does not give him the power to do anything he wants,” Karlan said.

She added, prompting laughter in the room:

And I’ll just give you one example that shows you the difference between him and a king, which is the Constitution says there can be no titles of nobility. So while the president can name his son Barron, he can’t make him a baron.

Her smug response prompted a sharp reaction from allies of Trump, slamming her for mentioning the president’s youngest son, as children are traditionally off-limits.

“So Hunter Biden is off limits, but 13 year old Barron Trump is not?” Trump’s campaign asked. “This gets more unreal by the minute!”:

“How vile of a person do you have to be to attack a 13 year old child on national TV for laughs?” Donald Trump Jr. asked.

“Apparently, vile enough to be the supposed star witness for Democrats,” he added. “Grotesque”:

“This is a very serious, solemn, and prayerful process,” Rep. Mark Meadows (R-NC) wrote, jabbing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA):

“Classless move by a Democratic ‘witness,'” White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham wrote.

“Prof Karlan uses a teenage boy who has nothing to do with this joke of a hearing (and deserves privacy) as a punchline,” she added. “And what’s worse, it’s met by laughter in the hearing room. What is being done to this country is no laughing matter”:

“Democrats chose liberal professor Pam Karlan as their star impeachment witness,” the Trump War Room pointed out.

“She just went out of her way to mock and attack Barron Trump, the President’s 13-year-old child,” it added. “Democrats have disgraced themselves by giving a platform to this unhinged, petty kook”:

More:

Karlan ultimately joined two of her colleagues in agreement that the president committed an impeachable offense:

