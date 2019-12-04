Failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton expressed some lingering anger on Wednesday towards Sen. Bernie Sanders, warning Democrats that the Russias supported him in the presidential Democratic primary.

Clinton referred to the Robert Mueller indictments of Russian operatives trying to affect the 2016 election.

“If you read the indictments, you know, basically they were like, ‘Hey, let’s do everything we can to elect Donald Trump.'” she said. “Those are quotes … They also said, ‘Bernie Sanders,’ but you know that’s for another day.”

Stern asked Clinton if she hated Bernie Sanders for not endorsing her quickly enough after he lost the Democrat nomination.

“I don’t hate anybody,” she replied.

Clinton agreed that Sanders damaged her campaign by not endorsing her campaign quickly enough.

“He hurt me, there’s no doubt about it, he hurt me,” she said, adding that she was not “upset” with Sanders in hindsight but “disappointed.”

“I hope he doesn’t do it again, to whoever gets the nomination. Once is enough,” Clinton said.

Clinton did not select a candidate to support in the 2020 primary, but she said that she would support whoever won.

“I know them all, I don’t want to get in the middle,” she said.

Stern sympathized with Clinton, noting that the majority of Americans voted for her.

“In my mind, you won the election,” he said.

Clinton said that President Trump’s inauguration in 2017 was “one of the hardest days” of her life, as she attended the event with her husband former President Bill Clinton.