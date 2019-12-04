Hillary Clinton Suffers Coughing Spell in Howard Stern Interview

Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton coughs during a Labor Day rally September 5, 2016 in Cleveland, Ohio. Hillary Clinton launched the home stretch of her US presidential bid aiming to solidify her advantages over rival Donald Trump, with both candidates converging on working-class Ohio as ground zero of their 2016 …
BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty

Failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton suffered a lengthy coughing spell Tuesday in an interview with Sirius/XM radio talk show host Howard Stern.

After discussing the 2020 campaign race, and the difficulties of social media, Clinton started coughing as Stern continued speaking.

As she continued coughing, Stern paused and said, “I feel like I need to give you a cough drop or something … you OK?”

“I got one,” Clinton croaked.

Stern recalled her coughing was also the subject of speculation during the campaign, leading people to “speculate about her health.”

“I was dying,” Clinton said in a sarcastic raspy voice as she kept coughing. “I thought I would come on and cough some more.”

The coughing spell lasted about three minutes, as she continued the interview.

