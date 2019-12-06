WATCH: Construction Workers Drown Out D.C. Climate Activists

Left-wing activists who blocked traffic and marched Friday in Washington, DC, against the banks and financial institutions they say profit from “the climate crisis and immigrant detention” were met with loud noises from local construction workers.

The small group of protesters, who stood along a street and prevented any cars from passing, laughed in the faces of frustrated commuters and said they hoped they felt “inconvenienced.”

The group’s chants were then drowned out by nearby construction workers as one of them laughed at the protesters, placing his hand to his ear and mouthing, “I can’t hear you.”

Thousands of those commuting throughout the D.C. area Friday morning were impacted by the protest, many of whom expressed their frustration. Most of the individuals affected were attempting to make it to work while one driver stated he would be late to his medical appointment.

While at the scene, Breitbart News’s video crew witnessed a fire truck with loud sirens attempt to make its way through the traffic.

Breitbart News reached out to the Metropolitan Police Department and inquired about the safety measures being taken to ensure those with medical emergencies were allowed to pass.

“In regards to public safety planning, our Special Operations Division is equipped to handle First Amendment assemblies of any stature,” said Public Affairs Specialist Brianna Jordan. “The Metropolitan Police Department allows citizens to exercise their First Amendment rights as long as there is no danger or crime being committed and no use of force or legal action is needed.”