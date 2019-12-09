George H.W. Bush’s Grandson to Enter Race for Texas Congressional Seat

Pierce Bush, the grandson of the late George H.W. Bush, is entering the race for an open congressional seat in Texas on Monday, according to an email from his father, Neil Bush.

The Texas Tribune reported that Pierce Bush, who currently serves as CEO of Big Brothers Big Sisters Lone Star, is expected to announce his candidacy for the 22nd District of Texas in suburban Houston, which is currently being held by retiring Rep. Pete Olson (R-TX).

In the email from Neil Bush obtained by the Tribune, Neil touts Pierce’s nonprofit career and asks his friends to donate to his campaign.

The campaign filing deadline to run for the congressional seat is Monday.

Pierce will join a crowded field of Republicans vying for the seat, as well as Democrats who have also launched bids in the once-Republican stronghold.

Olson won the district by 19 points in 2016, but his lead shrunk to a narrow five points when matched up against Democrat Sri Preston Kulkarn in 2018. Kulkarn has already announced that he will be running again in 2020.

The Cook Political Report announced that the 22nd District of Texas is a “Republican toss-up” ahead of the 2020 congressional race.

Pierce had thought about running for a different House seat, Texas’s 7th, which his late grandfather held at one point during his life.

Rep. Lizzie Fletcher (D-TX) flipped that seat in 2018 against incumbent Rep. John Culberson (R-TX) to become the first Democrat to hold what was known to be a Republican stronghold for decades.