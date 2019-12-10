Donald Trump Plans to Attend Army-Navy Football Game in Philadelphia

President Donald Trump will again attend the annual Army-Navy game in a Philadelphia on Saturday, according to the White House.

White House spokesman Judd Deere confirmed that the president would attend the game for the third time since he was elected president.

Trump attended the game in 2016 after the presidential election and also in 2018.

The game this year will be the 120th time Army has faced Navy on the football field and will take place at Lincoln Financial Field.

Historically, Navy has the most wins, leading the series 60-52-7. But Army has won the last three games.

Trump traditionally gets a warm welcome from members of the military and their families at the games.

The president spoke about the game during his visit to the 2016 match during an interview with CBS Sports announcers Verne Lundquist and Gary Danielson.

“I just love the armed forces, love the folks,” he said. “The spirit is so incredible. I mean, I don’t know if it’s necessarily the best football, but it’s very good. But boy do they have spirit.”

In 2018, Trump officiated the coin toss at the beginning of the game, receiving a roar of approval from the crowd.