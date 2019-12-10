Lunden Roberts, the apparent mother of Hunter Biden’s love child, is reportedly seeking financial information regarding his time as a board member of Burisma Holdings, the Ukrainian energy giant at the center of corruption allegations against him and his father, former Vice President Joe Biden.

Roberts, identified as a 28-year-old former stripper, has asked Hunter to confirm his past employment at Burisma and how much he was compensated per month, according to recently-filed court documents obtained by the Daily Mail. Disparate reports indicate Hunter was paid anywhere from $50,000 to $83,000 a month by the firm, despite having no expertise in the gas and energy field.

Roberts also requested that the younger Biden confirm whether he or an “entity owned, controlled or under your direction or supervision” received money from a Chinese national or entity for investment activities, the documents reportedly say. The Daily Mail also says Roberts made a total of 47 requests from Hunter, many of which were redacted.

The development comes after the former vice president’s son asked a judge in Independence County, Arkansas, to deny Roberts’ demand that he pay $11,000 of her legal fees. In May, Roberts filed a paternity lawsuit against Hunter in May, alleging he is the father of their 16-month-old baby. She alleges the pair first met at a Washington, D.C. gentleman’s club that she previously worked at.

Last week, a judge criticized both Biden and Roberts for failing to provide transparency regarding their finances and requested an affidavit of financial means covering five years from both parties.

“I do not want this drug out nor do I want to have to drag out the monies these individuals may have received in any form or fashion,” Judge Don McSpadden wrote in a letter.

“It concerns me that the only information supplied to the court so far concerning employment of either party has been unemployment or under employment,” he added.

The development comes as Biden’s dealings with Burisma have attracted increased scrutiny on Capitol Hill. In late November, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) launched an investigation into his activities in Ukraine.

Graham sent a letter to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo seeking documents in an effort to determine whether the former vice president was involved for the firing of Ukrainian Prosecutor General Viktor Shokin in a bid to squash a probe into Burisma Holdings, the Ukrainian gas firm where the younger was a board member.

Graham has also requested all documents and communications related to Biden’s phone calls with Poroshenko on February 11, 18 and 19, and March 22, 2016, citing media reports that they discussed previous demands to dismiss Shokin for alleged corruption before he was removed from office on March 29, 2016.

The senator is further seeking all documents and communications related to a meeting between Devon Archer, a business partner of Hunter Biden, and then-Secretary of State John Kerry on March 2, 2016.

The UPI contributed to this report.