Appearing Tuesday on NBC’s Today Show, former first lady Michelle Obama defended her friendship with former President George W. Bush, stating the two have the “same” values and views on “humanity and love.”

JENNA BUSH: I think you’re both friends with Ellen [Degeneres] and my dad. They sat next to each other, which caused some sort of online backlash. Your husband recently talked about the dangers of cancel culture. What do you say to people that want to be closer with each other?

MICHELLE OBAMA: I had an opportunity to sit by your father at funerals, the highs and the lows. We shared stories about our kids and about our parents. Our values are the same. We disagree on policy, but we don’t disagree on humanity, love and compassion. I think that’s true for all of us. We just get lost in our fear of what’s different.

BUSH: You had a remarkable year. How would you describe 2019 as you wrap it up in a few words?

OBAMA: Woah. 2019 was surprising, exciting, fun inspiring. Can’t wait for the next chapter.

BUSH: What are you looking forward to in 2020?

OBAMA: More of this. Building up that next generation of leaders replacing ourselves, getting out of the way and letting some of these young people sit in some of these seats. Barack and I will be doing that for the rest of our lives.