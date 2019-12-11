Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) blasted Democrats in the House for rushing ahead on impeachment “based on the least thorough and most unfair impeachment inquiry in modern history” and promised that the Senate will proceed with a “fair trial” should the House opt to vote in favor of impeaching President Trump.

McConnell spoke on the Senate floor the day following the House Democrat leaders announcing two articles of impeachment – abuse of power and obstruction of Congress – against the president:

Yesterday, House Democrats announced they would rush ahead and prepare to send the articles of impeachment based on the least thorough and most unfair impeachment inquiry in modern history.

McConnell added that the Senate will be prepared to proceed with a “fair trial” in the new year if it reaches that point.

“If the House continues this destructive road and sends us articles of impeachment, the Senate will take them up in the New Year and proceed to a fair trial,” McConnell stated.

The majority leader has repeatedly indicated that a trial in the Senate would take place in the new year and said he would be “totally surprised” if it led to Trump’s removal.

“I said I would be totally surprised if there were 67 senators to remove the president,” McConnell said during Tuesday’s press conference. “That remains my view. However, we are obligated under the Constitution to turn to it when it comes over. And we will”:

Sen. Mitch McConnell: "I would be totally surprised if there were 67 senators to remove the President." pic.twitter.com/F9W8g6wOIN — The Hill (@thehill) December 11, 2019

The House Judiciary Committee is scheduled to debate articles of impeachment Wednesday evening. Notably, Democrats dropped bribery, extortion, and treason from the articles of impeachment, despite weeks of impeachment-driven Democrats claiming that Trump possibly engaged in all three.