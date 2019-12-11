Pete Buttigieg Intentionally Paying Women More than Men

Mayor Pete Buttigieg has proactively instituted policies that give women an advantage in his campaign as he runs for president in 2020.

Buttigieg pays women $1.11 for every dollar that men are paid as part of his “majority woman” campaign. Fifty-three percent of Buttigieg’s staff is comprised of women.

Buttigieg’s traveling press secretary, Nina Smith, explained that the pay gap in favor of women is intentional.

“The pay gap is very intentional,” she said. “You know, we watch those pieces, and we’re constantly keeping track to make sure that we are ending the equal pay gap in our campaign and showing that as how an administration would be run.”

Smith spoke about the gender gap in the Buttigieg campaign in favor of women during a “Women Rule” summit with Politico on Tuesday.

She acknowledged that as a working woman, she personally experienced the frustrations of a pay gap frequently.

“I don’t think there’s a woman out there who hasn’t had that conversation,” she said.

Buttigieg has previously said he is planning a presidential Cabinet with women in the majority.

“My cabinet will be at least half, or majority woman,” he said in October.

Buttigieg said that a bias in favor of working women would make his presidency better.

“By the way, not just because that’s a good policy on empowering women, but because you make better decisions when you have gender equity in the decision-making bodies; this is proven,” he said.