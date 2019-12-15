Democrat Antonio Delgado Backs Impeachment: Trump Put ‘National Security at Risk’

Rep. Antonio Delgado (D-NY) said Sunday that he will vote for both articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump.

The President pressured a foreign government for personal political gain while withholding congressionally approved foreign aid, and in doing so, both abused his power and put our national security at risk. The President also obstructed Congress by blanketly refusing to cooperate with the body’s constitutional right to investigate the matter. “There comes a time when one must take a position that is neither safe, nor politic, nor popular, but he must do it because conscience tells him it is right.” These are the words of my hero, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Rep. Delgado represents one of the 13 congressional districts that President Trump won by more than six percentage points during the 2016 presidential elections and that Democrats flipped during the 2018 midterm elections. Republicans hope to retake roughly 20 congressional seats to regain the House majority

The New York Democrat defeated Republican incumbent Rep. Josh Faso (R-NY) by 5.2 percentage points.

Rep. Delgado’s statement echoes similar sentiments from other New York Democrats. Rep. Sean Maloney (D-NY), another freshman swing district Democrat, said Friday that President Trump’s conduct left no “alternative” other than impeachment.

Citing an NBC News report that the House Judiciary Committee advances both articles of impeachment out of the committee, Rep. Maloney said:

From the start, I have had a high bar for impeachment. But the President’s conduct has left us no alternative. If we are to be faithful to the people we serve and the oath we take to the Constitution, we must hold this president or any president accountable for such misconduct.

“Having reviewed the articles of impeachment and the underlying evidence, my conscience tells me that the right thing to do is abide by my oath of office and vote affirmatively for both articles,” Rep. Delgado said.

