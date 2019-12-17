House Rules Committee Chairman Jim McGovern (D-MA) said Tuesday during a hearing that if Democrats do not impeach President Donald Trump, then the country will move towards an authoritarian state.

The House Rules Committee held a hearing Tuesday on H. Res. 755, which contains the House Democrats’ two articles of impeachment, and contends that President Trump abused the office of the presidency and obstructed Congress.

House Rules Committee Chairman McGovern said that every day Democrats “let President Trump act like the law doesn’t apply to him” is another day that the country moves toward a dictatorship.

“It’s no secret that President Trump has a penchant for cozying up to notorious dictators. He’s complimented Vladimir Putin,” the Massachusetts Democrat continued. “Congratulated Rodrigo Duterte. Lauded President Erdogan. Fell in love with Kim Jong-Un. I can go on and on and on, and maybe the President is jealous that they can do whatever they want.”

“Now it’s up to us to decide whether the United States is still a nation where no one is above the law or whether America is allowed to become a land run by those who act more like kings or queens, as if the law doesn’t apply to them,” McGovern added.

Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) said during the hearing that President Trump “behaves like a king and tramples the rule of law.”

In contrast, House Judiciary Committee Ranking Member Doug Collins (R-GA) accused Democrats of interfering with the 2020 elections by trying to impeach the president.

During the hearing, Collins said:

I’ve always said, and I’ve said it many times in our discussions lately, is that this is all about a clock and a calendar. Since January it’s been about a clock and a calendar. Why do I say that? Because we had to get to it by the end of the year because if we waited until next year, it would be too close to elections that they’re trying to interfere with.

House Rules Committee

Collins said that Democrats are “trying to interfere with the 2020 election by beginning this process and moving forward.”