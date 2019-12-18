President Donald Trump took the stage at his rally in Battle Creek, Michigan on Wednesday just before House Democrats gaveled the vote to impeach him.

The president took the stage as House Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff made his closing case for impeaching the president of the United States.

“Merry Christmas Michigan… Do you notice that everyone is saying Merry Christmas again?” Trump said.

The president acknowledged the House impeachment vote underway.

“By the way, it doesn’t really feel like we are being impeached,” Trump commented. “The country is doing better than ever before, we did nothing wrong.”

The president spoke about the strengths of the economy and the USMCA trade deal.

One female protester disrupted the president’s speech waving a sign that read, “Don … you’re fired.”

Trump supporters ripped the sign down and chanted USA as the protester gave all of them the middle finger as she was escorted out of the arena.

“Get her out of here,” Trump said, adding, “There’s a real slob. She’ll get hell when she gets back home with mom…”

The president continued speaking about the economic victories achieved under his presidency, including refunding the military and making a deal with China.