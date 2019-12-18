Watch Live — House Democrats Hold Historic Vote to Impeach President Trump

House Democrats will hold a historic vote Wednesday to impeach President Donald Trump, charging him with abusing the office of the presidency and obstructing Congress.

The House will first proceed by debating the rule that will establish the guidelines for the debate surrounding H.R. 755, which will reportedly start around 10:00 A.M. From there, the House will move to six hours of debate on the impeachment resolution, with equal time divided between Republicans and Democrats.

The impeachment resolution only requires a simple majority in the House to pass.

The Wall Street Journal reported Monday that House Democrats obtained the necessary votes to President Trump.

By Tuesday night, most of the Democrats that represent the 31 congressional districts that President Trump won during the 2016 presidential election, and that House Democrats flipped during the 2018 midterm elections had decided to back impeachment.

There are a few exceptions for those swing district Democrats.

Rep. Jeff Van Drew (D-NJ), a swing district Democrat representing New Jersey’s second congressional district, plans to become a Republican after opposing the Democrats’ impeachment inquiry.

Rep. Jared Golden (D-ME) said that he will vote against one article of impeachment charging President Trump with obstructing Congress, yet vote for the other article of impeachment charging the president with abusing the office of the presidency.

On Tuesday, the House Rules Committee held a hearing, discussing the rules and proceedings affecting H.R. 755.

House Rules Committee Chairman Jim McGovern (D-MA) said Tuesday that if Democrats do not impeach the president, then the country will move towards an authoritarian state.

Should the House move to pass articles of impeachment against President Trump, the Senate will then convene an impeachment trial to determine if the president should be removed from office.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) said during a floor speech Tuesday that he will move to dismiss the impeachment trial.