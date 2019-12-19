Reparations for Illegal Aliens May Cost Americans Up to $2.2 Trillion

Providing reparations to 11 to 22 million illegal aliens — as South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg has said he supports — could potentially cost American taxpayers up to $2.2 trillion.

In a 2014 analysis by The Nation, Columbia University economist Suresh Naidu estimated that reparations could cost anywhere between $22,000 to $101,000 per illegal alien. Those costs are based on depressed and lost wages for illegal aliens taking American jobs in the workforce.

The largest estimate, in which $101,000 is given to every illegal alien, would mean American taxpayers are forced to pay $2.2 trillion for illegal alien reparations.

Should only reparations be given to the roughly eight million illegal aliens who are estimated to be in the U.S. workforce, American taxpayers would be billed about $808 billion.

During the PBS/Politico Democrat debate on Thursday evening, Buttigieg vowed to provide reparations to millions of illegal aliens in the U.S. — a plan that has been floated by the open borders lobby.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.