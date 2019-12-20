Dying South Carolina Man Granted Final Wish to Be Baptized

Jenis Grindstaff was baptized in the Spartanburg Regional Hospital on December 12, fulfilling his last wish before cancer takes his life.

The Navy veteran and air traffic controller “always loved Jesus” but never got around to baptism. “The rest of his family, his brothers and sisters, have been baptized, and for some reason or another, he just never got around to getting it done,” his son Craig told local NBC affiliate WYFF.

“He’s always read the Bible, but he had never been baptized,” his son Jim added. “He wanted to show he believed more than anything else.”

Chaplain Terrell Jones performed the baptism at Spartanburg Regional Hospital using a 60-gallon tub to immerse Grindstaff. “In the name of the Father, Son and of the Holy Ghost, and in Jesus’ name,” Jones said. “Amen. Come on and let’s celebrate, family. Hallelujah.” Afterward, they put oil on Grindstaff’s skin, cleaned his hair, and even gave him a foot massage.

“Team work helps grant Jenus Grindstaff’s wish,” Spartanburg Regional’s “Discover Health” account tweeted on the day, along with a brief video of the ceremony. Kim Ross, director of hospice, palliative care and senior health, lauded everyone involved.

“If transportation doesn’t do what they do, this isn’t possible,” Ross said. “If facilities doesn’t [sic] do what they do, this isn’t possible. And then the hospice nurses and chaplains, everyone comes together to do what they all do best – care for our patients.”