The Federal Election Commission has started an investigation into members of former Ohio Gov. John Kasich’s 2016 presidential campaign for travel-related expense issues, according to a few individuals familiar with the matter.

The inquiry is largely focused on one of Kasich’s political consultants named Doug Preisse, and whether Preisse or his firm, Van Meter, Ashbrook and Associates, covered certain expenses the campaign should have been responsible for paying.

According to the sources, in a report from Politico:

The FEC is asking former Kasich campaign staffers for information on trips they took on behalf of Kasich, the campaign and New Day for America, the super PAC that supported Kasich, as well as meetings and other events that they planned or took part in during the 2016 Republican presidential primaries. The FEC is also asking how those trips were funded and whether the staffers were paid for their services or reimbursed for travel expenses.

According to Politico, Preisse declined to comment on the matter, saying in a text message, “Ha. Nope.” His consulting firm also did nto give any immediate response.

Jim Lynch, a Kasich spokesman, stated in a text message that “there are no new allegations from what was covered by the media in 2015. What you are describing is not accurate — at all!”