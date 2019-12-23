Appearing Sunday on New York AM 970’s The Cats Roundtable radio show, Dr. Michael Baden alleged Jeffrey Epstein’s younger brother, Mark Epstein, fears his life could “also be in danger” after his brother’s suicide in August.

Listen from 8:01:

JOHN CATSIMATIDIS: It seems like [Jeffrey Epstein’s death] is something that could make a great movie, and in great movies, the producer will tell you, I’m going to put it that way so I’m not talking facts, I’m talking possible fiction with possible truths: The three people responsible could be either an intelligence agency in the United States, there’s 17 of them, or MI6 in Great Britain, or the Israelis. All three are very capable of pulling off a scenario that would be in the movies.

MICHAEL BADEN: Mark [Epstein], [Jeffrey’s] brother, his concern is he wants to know if it’s suicide or a homicide because if it’s homicide, then his life may also be in danger. The homicide would be because his brother knew too much, and whoever did it to his brother might then think he knows too much — even though his life was entirely different from his brother’s. So the brother, who hired me to be present at the autopsy, is concerned as to whether or not his life is in danger from this. It’s taken five months and the investigation information has been stopped because the Justice Department says they are going to go to trial in March on two of the lowest level people, the guards who fell asleep, and that closes the whole close down until after that.