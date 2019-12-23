Kamala Harris: Mitch McConnell Engaging in a ‘Cover-Up’

Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) suggested on Sunday that Senate Republicans, led by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY), are engaging in an impeachment “cover-up.”

The failed presidential candidate suggested in a tweet on Sunday that GOP senators are engaging in an impeachment “cover-up.”

“Mitch McConnell has already signaled he has no interest in a fair trial. He’s preventing witnesses from testifying and all but announced a verdict,” she remarked, failing to mention or condemn the unprecedented, partisan impeachment process Democrats pursued in the House.

“This isn’t a trial—it’s a cover-up,” she concluded:

“I’ve never been in a courtroom where the accused can unilaterally block witnesses from testifying or prohibit prosecutors from asking witnesses questions,” she wrote in another tweet over the weekend.

“Yet that’s what Trump and McConnell are doing. No court would let a trial to proceed this way—and neither should the Senate,” she continued:

While Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) claims that witnesses are necessary for a “fair” trial, Republican leadership has warned against a rehash of the partisan impeachment proceedings in the House.

“So now the Senate Democratic leader would apparently like our chamber to do House Democrats’ homework for them,” McConnell said last week.

“He wants to volunteer the Senate’s time and energy on a fishing expedition to see whether his own ideas could make Chairman Schiff’s sloppy work more persuasive than Chairman Schiff himself bothered to make it,” he continued.

McConnell added:

So, madame president, this concept is dead wrong. The Senate is meant to act as judge and jury to hear a trial, not to rerun the entire fact-finding investigation because angry partisans rushed sloppily through it.

The Senate majority leader on Monday signaled that he has not closed the door on witnesses in a Senate impeachment trial.

“We haven’t ruled out witnesses,” McConnell told Fox & Friends. “We’ve said, ‘Let’s handle this case just like we did with President Clinton.’”

Details of the Senate impeachment trial will loom into the new year, as McConnell and Schumer failed to reach a solid agreement on the conditions related to the trial.

Harris, however, has failed to show any signs of objectivity, calling for Trump’s impeachment in the past and labeling the president a “criminal.”

She praised House Democrats following the vote to impeach the president, writing, “The House has voted to impeach Trump, I commend Speaker Pelosi and those who voted to put our Constitution above politics.”

“It’s now up to us in the Senate to hold him accountable,” she added: