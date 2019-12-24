Rudy Giuliani: ‘I’m More of a Jew than Soros’

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani told New York magazine in an interview published Monday that he is “more of a Jew” than billionaire left-wing philanthropist George Soros.

Soros, who was born in Hungary and survived the Holocaust as a child, has sponsored radical anti-Israel movements such as J Street and is a benefactor of other far-left groups.

The relevant passage, in an article by Olivia Nuzzi, is as follows:

As we sped uptown, he spoke in monologue about the scandal he co-created, weaving one made-up talking point into another and another. He said former ambassador Marie Yovanovitch, whom he calls Santa Maria Yovanovitch, is “controlled” by George Soros. “He put all four ambassadors there. And he’s employing the FBI agents.” I told him he sounded crazy, but he insisted he wasn’t. “Don’t tell me I’m anti-Semitic if I oppose him,” he said. “Soros is hardly a Jew. I’m more of a Jew than Soros is. I probably know more about — he doesn’t go to church, he doesn’t go to religion — synagogue. He doesn’t belong to a synagogue, he doesn’t support Israel, he’s an enemy of Israel. He’s elected eight anarchist DA’s in the United States. He’s a horrible human being.”

The reference to “anarchist DA’s” cites Soros’s involvement in backing left-wing candidates for district attorney offices across the country as part of his support for the Black Lives Matter movement. One of the more notorious beneficiaries of Soros’s largesse is Kim Foxx, the prosecutor in the Jussie Smollett case in Chicago.

As Breitbart News argued in 2018, Soros is both a victim of antisemitism, and a perpetrator. He is often the target of conspiracy theories that have classic antisemitic themes, but he is also associated with left-wing causes, such as the Women’s March, that have anti-Israel and antisemitic tendencies.

Giuliani has a long history of support for the Jewish community, Jewish causes, and the State of Israel, including during his tenure as mayor of New York. He currently serves as President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer.

Joel B. Pollak is Senior Editor-at-Large at Breitbart News. He earned an A.B. in Social Studies and Environmental Science and Public Policy from Harvard College, and a J.D. from Harvard Law School. He is a winner of the 2018 Robert Novak Journalism Alumni Fellowship. He is also the co-author of How Trump Won: The Inside Story of a Revolution, which is available from Regnery. Follow him on Twitter at @joelpollak.